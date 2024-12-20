John L. Janosik Sr.

SCARBOROUGH – John L. Janosik Sr., 85, passed away on Dec. 18, 2024.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m at Stroudwater Christian Church, 1520 Westbrook St., Portland. A service will follow at 4 p.m.

Full obituary and online condolences may be viewed and expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

