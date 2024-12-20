ROCKLAND – Christie J. Kelley, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. Born in Bath on Aug. 10, 1950, a daughter of Aubery E. and Dorothy A. (Belanger) Steen. Christie attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1968.

After finishing her associates degree, Christie worked as a stenographer and later became an administrative assistant working at several non-profit organizations that benefited domestic violence victim advocacy and coastal Maine land conservation. Christie loved the state of Maine for its beauty and never missed an opportunity to proudly announce Maine was her home.

Christie’s journey through life will be marked by her pursuit of love and creative expression. She was a talented cook and baker, sharing her delicious cakes and cookies on special family occasions. She was a skilled knitter, and enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening and movies. She was affectionate and had an empathetic heart. Her many friends will remember her beautiful smile and fun, energetic nature.

She is survived by one son, Brent Grimard and his wife Samantha of Gorham, one daughter, Beth Connelly of Southington, Conn., one sister, Deborah Steen of Bath; and her aunt, Annette (Belanger) Hixon of Bowden. Christie often bragged about and shared pictures of her four cherished grandchildren, Griffin, Tessa, Eddie and Bailey. She was a lifelong animal lover, especially her cats Wilson, Freddie, Reggie and Sammy.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Charlene Hurley of Edgewater Florida for her care, kindness, generosity and loyal friendship to Christie in her time of need.

A private burial will be at Oak Grove cemetery in Bath, a celebration of life open to friends and family will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made by mail to:

MaineHealth Pen Bay

Waldo Hospitals Philanthropy,

3 Glen Cove, Suite 2,

Rockport, ME 04856

Memorial checks should be made payable to: “MaineHealth Pen Bay Waldo Philanthropy” with the designation in the memo.

Copy the Story Link