WOOLWICH – Richard Harry Thomas, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. Richard was born in Bath, Maine on April 17, 1929, to Harry Thomas and Sadie Doughty Thomas.

He graduated from Morse High School in 1948. Richard married the love of his life, Lillian Ann Witham on March 22, 1952, at Corliss Street Baptist Church, after meeting while they were both employed at a local department store.

Richard fiercely loved his late wife and family, supporting them in all their interests and endeavors. He loved teaching and sharing with his family his interests and talents including water sports at the lake, snowmobiling, watercolor painting, woodworking, car and home maintenance.

Richard’s love of the automobile was evident in his working career including enlisting in the Army to pursue education and automotive electrician training; serving during the Korean Conflict in Korea and Japan. After serving in the military, he held several positions preparing him for his dream job of owning a gas station (Thomas Shell) and an auto repair garage (Thomas Garage).

Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife Lillian and his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Wayne) Hinkley, and Wendy (Peter) McCormack; his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nathan) Tibbetts, Justin (Amy) Tibbetts, and Jason (Jen) Tibbetts; and his great-grandchildren, Sadie, Ethan, Max, Connor, Samson, Jordan, and Charles.

Visitation for Richard will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Desmond’s Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath, Maine. The funeral will be live streamed for those unable to attend.

Burial plans will be announced at the funeral service.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to the charity of your choice

Copy the Story Link