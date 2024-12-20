HARPSWELL – Peter Cowgill died peacefully on Dec. 13, 2024 at the age of 75 with his wife Margy by his side. His challenging journey with Parkinson’s disease lasted more than 20 years.

Pete, as he always introduced himself, was born in Rochester, N.Y. to parents Barbara Brown and William Parker Cowgill. He often shared fond memories of growing up in the village of Pittsford with his four siblings Jody, Parker, Molly, and Faith, as well as many childhood friends. He attended Pittsford schools and Hebron Academy in Hebron where he especially enjoyed playing soccer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the business school at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. While at Miami he helped start the first varsity soccer team and formed lifelong friendships with his Sigma Nu fraternity brothers.

In college, Pete also met his future wife, Margy Goodwillie, and they were married on Aug. 11, 1973. They made their way back to the village of Pittsford to raise daughters Becky, Courtney and Amy. Pete was an affectionate and supportive dad who particularly loved vacations and days spent skiing with his family. He also built a wide network of old and new friends in Rochester, and was always crossing a room to say hello and give a bright smile and firm handshake to a friend or business contact. He was an early morning runner for decades, and loved playing golf in the summer and paddle tennis in the winter with his buddies. He was an active member of Monroe Golf Club.

Pete and Margy returned to Rochester in 1974 for Pete to join and eventually run H&C Tool Supply and Hewes Fastener Division until he retired in 2010. Managing and reinventing his company was one of his greatest passions. He was a salesman at heart, and a determined leader and mentor who built a strong and loyal team.

After retiring, Pete and Margy moved to a beautiful spot on the coast of Maine. During Pete’s last active years they enjoyed traveling and hosting family and friends at home in Harpswell. Pete’s daughters, sons-in-law, and especially grandchildren, near and far were the highlights of his life up through his final days.

Pete is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margy; daughters Becky (Nick) Wilkoff of Brunswick, Courtney (Troy) Melstrom of Chicago, Ill., and Amy (Kevin) Barrows of Sonoma, Calif.; grandchildren Hannah, Peter, Keaton, Maddie, Bennett and Eliza; his four siblings and Margy’s four siblings, and their families.

The family is planning a private celebration of life next summer in Maine.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Parkinson’s Disease Research Center at Johns Hopkins University at:

Dr. Liana Rosenthal,

Parkinson’s Disease

Research Center,

Dept. of Neurology,

10751 Falls Rd., Suite 250,

Lutherville, MD 21093.

Please include a note indicating the donation is in memory of Peter Cowgill and intended to benefit Parkinson’s disease research in the Department of Neurology.

Memorial gifts may also be made online at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/neuro.

