Anthony Repaci and Anthony Callin scored exactly a minute apart early in the second period, breaking a 1-1 tie, and the Worcester Railers went on to a 5-1 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Saturday night at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Repaci, Callin, Brenden Rons and Matthew Kopperud all finished with a goal and an assist. Cole Donhauser added an empty-net goal.

Xander Lamppa scored Maine’s goal early in the first period, shortly after Rons gave Worcester a 1-0 lead.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles