Anthony Repaci and Anthony Callin scored exactly a minute apart early in the second period, breaking a 1-1 tie, and the Worcester Railers went on to a 5-1 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Saturday night at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Repaci, Callin, Brenden Rons and Matthew Kopperud all finished with a goal and an assist. Cole Donhauser added an empty-net goal.

Xander Lamppa scored Maine’s goal early in the first period, shortly after Rons gave Worcester a 1-0 lead.

