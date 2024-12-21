A minivan crashed into a telephone pole near the Portland International Jetport on Saturday morning, causing a power outage that affected the airport, utility company Central Maine Power says.

It wasn’t immediately clear how widespread the issues were or what operations at the jetport were impacted.

A photo shared on social media by CMP at 8:15 a.m. Saturday showed a white minivan that crashed into a pole, splintering it near the base.

CMP said in the post that crews were on the scene to restore power.

Two Saturday morning arrivals and one morning departure were shown as delayed on the jetport’s website as of 9:30 a.m.; it was unclear whether the power issue was the cause of those delays.

This story will be updated.

