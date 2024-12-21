As December’s long nights envelop us, Christmas lights illuminate homes, streets and trees with a warm, comforting glow. More than seasonal decorations, these lights hold a timeless symbolism. Across cultures and traditions, light has always represented hope, guidance and renewal. For Christians, the Advent and Christmas seasons deepen this meaning, reminding us that Christ is the “light of the world,” breaking into the darkness with hope and salvation.

In today’s world, the beauty of this symbolism can feel diminished. Modern life is saturated with artificial light — from glowing screens to the perpetual brightness of urban landscapes. We rarely encounter true darkness, which can make the act of intentionally lighting up our spaces feel mundane or routine. But the deliberate act of stringing lights at Christmas carries a powerful reminder: light has the unique ability to transform darkness, not by erasing it, but by giving it meaning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ryan Bilodeau is the communications associate at St. John Paul II Parish in Scarborough.

The Christmas story itself is rooted in this interplay of light and dark. The Gospels describe a world shrouded in the stillness of night: shepherds watching their flocks, a star guiding travelers from the East, and a child born in the dimness of a stable. In these moments, light doesn’t overwhelm but illuminates, pointing the way forward.

The shepherds, drawn by angelic light, find their Savior in the most unexpected place — a manger. The Magi, guided by a single star, undertake a journey of faith to witness the divine. These moments remind us that even the smallest glimmer of light can lead to profound revelations.

For Christians, this light is Christ Himself — the embodiment and personification of hope in a weary world. But even beyond faith, the universal appeal of light resonates. The flicker of a candle, the gleam of string lights, or the star atop a tree calls us to reflect, to find hope in the midst of challenges, and to see beauty where it might be hidden.

In a season often consumed by busyness and distractions, Christmas lights also challenge us to pause. They remind us to slow down, to look outward, and to consider the ways we can bring light into the lives of others. This isn’t just about admiring the glow of decorations but about embodying the qualities light represents — kindness, generosity and connection. In a world often overwhelmed by noise and division, even small acts of goodness can be like points of light breaking through the darkness.

The challenge of this season, then, isn’t just to admire the lights but to reflect on what they call us to do. How can we be bearers of light in our own lives? How can we, like the star of Bethlehem, point others toward something greater? These aren’t abstract questions but practical ones. A kind word, a moment of patience, or a helping hand can serve as a light for someone in need.

This Advent and Christmas, let the lights that surround us do more than decorate — they can inspire. Whether you see in them the guiding star, the light of Christ, or the quiet persistence of hope, their message is the same: even in the darkest night, the light shines, and the darkness cannot overcome it.

