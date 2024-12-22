FALMOUTH – On Dec. 13, 2024, the world lost an incredible and good man; we lost our Dad. Anyone who had the honor of meeting Dennis Keeler would know that he was an amazing person with a huge heart. He was a kind and a good natured soul whose generosity knew no bounds. His humanity was large, and his daily gestures of love were unfailingly and tirelessly doled out. He loved our mom (Bobbi) with all his heart. Their story is full of adventure, trials, hope, family and above all, love. It was not uncommon to catch them snuggling while deep in conversation or singing and laughing while working on projects like well-synced gears. Their love was unapologetic and unconditional.

Music was such a big part of Dad’s life. He had a beautiful voice. In his younger years he sang in bands and choruses. He could find harmonies to any song and finger drummed on the steering wheel like no one else. When we were younger he came into each of our classrooms to play the guitar and sing for the class. Every car trip, dinner, hangout session had music and we often sang as a family. Dad made sure we were exposed to and could appreciate the nuances of the different genres of music. Mom and Dad taught us to love music and to live with it in our hearts.

To us, Dad was Superman. He managed to always put family first. While working devotedly with the Pierce Atwood law firm for 39 years, his career never kept him from the multitude of activities the four of us were always engaged in: soccer matches, swim meets, band, chorus, and theatre performances, and so much more. We would find him supporting us in the crowd; often in the same suit and Jerry Garcia tie he wore to work that day.

Dad’s laughter was infectious. We will never forget all the times he was brought to tears laughing, like the first time he heard the seagull serenading Ariel in the Little Mermaid. His love of life was equaled only by his character and truly genuine spirit. He just had that disarming way about him, in the way he listened to you intently. Those kind, concerned eyes telling you to go on. What you had to say, however small, was truly important. Perhaps that’s why people found themselves being drawn to him time and again, under the spell of his hearty chuckle and sparkling eye. There was always time for everyone, time for us, and time for Mom.

Dad was a musician, a carpenter, electrician, tutor, historian, comedian and much more. There are so many facets to our dad that it is impossible to summarize.

His name may not be found on statues or bridges, but his legacy is as strong and lasting as any granite cornerstone. He was and forever will be our singular example of what we want to be. Above all else, to us and many others, he modeled precisely what it meant to be a good person. We, his family, are products of his generous heart, and while we may stumble at times to match his unassailable spirit, we strive nonetheless to live in his memory and live as he has shown us – kindly, genuinely, and full-heartedly.

Dad, you are so loved by so many in so many different ways. As a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, favorite uncle, friend, surrogate father, neighbor, and colleague, the impression you left on us and this world is so large that words fail to adequately express how amazing you were.

We will be honoring his life on Jan. 4 (a day before his 72nd birthday) at Smith Farm, 226 Gray Rd., Falmouth, from 2 to 5 p.m. Any who wish to join us in remembering the life of this great man are welcome. This will be a casual gathering.

Dad, you are the light we carry with us always. We love you.

Please don’t send flowers, instead consider making a donation in his name to

Camp Sunshine

https://www.campsunshine.org/

or

The Center for Grieving Children

https://www.cgcmaine.org/.

Dad spent his life making a positive impact on our community. It only seems right to honor him by continuing to make a difference in the lives of children.

