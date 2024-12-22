WINDHAM – Jacquelyn Edith Sheil, 86, passed away on Dec. 7, 2024, while surrounded by her family at her home in Windham, and after a long illness.

Born on Oct. 15, 1938, Jacqueline devoted much of her life to serving others, both in her professional career and personal pursuits.

Jacquelyn’s early career was marked by years of dedicated service in the food industry as a server and waitress. In 1976, she transitioned to the educational sector, joining SAD 6 schools where she ascended to a pivotal role in administration within the main office, a position she held with distinction and retired from.

Outside of her professional life, Jacquelyn was passionate about travel and exploring new destinations, often embarking on cruises that combined her love for adventure and the sea. She was also a talented baker and crafter, bringing joy to family and friends through her culinary and artistic creations. An avid bingo player and swimmer, Jacquelyn found joy and relaxation in these activities throughout her life.

Jacquelyn is survived by her sons Robert and Mark, stepsons Ron, Kenny and David; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband(s) Richard H. Merritt and John E. Sheil; a brother, Warren, two sisters, Peggy and Jean; both of her parents, Dorothy and Sumner.

In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. We will however, schedule a remembrance of Jackie in the spring. Reach out to any of her sons if you would like to attend.

