WINDHAM – Jacquelyn Edith Sheil, 86, passed away on Dec. 7, 2024, while surrounded by her family at her home in Windham, and after a long illness.
Born on Oct. 15, 1938, Jacqueline devoted much of her life to serving others, both in her professional career and personal pursuits.
Jacquelyn’s early career was marked by years of dedicated service in the food industry as a server and waitress. In 1976, she transitioned to the educational sector, joining SAD 6 schools where she ascended to a pivotal role in administration within the main office, a position she held with distinction and retired from.
Outside of her professional life, Jacquelyn was passionate about travel and exploring new destinations, often embarking on cruises that combined her love for adventure and the sea. She was also a talented baker and crafter, bringing joy to family and friends through her culinary and artistic creations. An avid bingo player and swimmer, Jacquelyn found joy and relaxation in these activities throughout her life.
Jacquelyn is survived by her sons Robert and Mark, stepsons Ron, Kenny and David; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband(s) Richard H. Merritt and John E. Sheil; a brother, Warren, two sisters, Peggy and Jean; both of her parents, Dorothy and Sumner.
In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. We will however, schedule a remembrance of Jackie in the spring. Reach out to any of her sons if you would like to attend.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.