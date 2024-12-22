SANFORD – Richard E. Nash, 91, passed away suddenly on Dec. 16, 2024 at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Sanford.

Born in Jamestown, N.Y. on April 29, 1933, he was the youngest son of Lewis and Mattie Nash. He grew up in Westfield, N.Y. working on the family farm picking vegetables and grapes where his love of gardening sprouted.

He followed his brother, Milton, into the Navy in 1950 to serve in the Korean War. He was an AK2, aviation store keeper, aboard the U.S.S. Tripoli flat top until 1954. After leaving the service he lived in Virginia working at the camera department in the GEM store, Vincent’s Octagon, and then became the owner of REN Camera Repair.

Richard got married, settled in Fairfax, Va. and started a family. They moved to Maine in 1967 and built a wonderful home in Shapleigh on the Grant family homestead. In 1974, Richard remarried and moved to Springvale.

Richard worked for the Springvale post office as a letter carrier for 23 years, retiring in 1991. He was also the proprietor of Mousam Valley Apiary, managing a small roadside stand where he sold his honey and honey products along with a variety of vegetables, rhubarb and firewood. Most days you could find him outside working in the yard, tending his garden, splitting wood or just sitting in the shade of his garage watching the busy line of traffic go by. If you stopped to purchase any of his items, you needed to be prepared to sit awhile and talk as he loved to chat with his customers.

Richard had a life-long passion of collecting stamps and coins, gardening, hunting, and generally doing any outdoor activity. He also thoroughly enjoyed visits from his children and grandchildren and the sweets and treats they often brought him!

He is survived by his six children, Douglas Nash of Sanford, Thomas (Ann) Nash of Falmouth, Sherri Nash-Parry (Jeff) of Shapleigh, Paula Nash of Old Town, Scott Nash of Springvale, Timothy (Amanda) Nash of Sanford; and five grandchildren, Katya, Hillary, Ellie, Kaitlin and Elliot.

He was predeceased by his father, Lewis Nash, mother, Mattie Tucker; and brother, Milton Nash.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Dec. 27, from 10-12 p.m. at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St. in Alfred, followed by military burial at 1 p.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale.

Thank you to the staff at Pinnacle Health and Rehab for the care they provided for him for nearly three years.

In lieu of flowers please support your local farm stands and farmers’ markets, plant some bee-friendly flowers or please consider a donation in his memory to: savethebeesusa.org

