If people need any more proof that that the GOP has become deranged under the stewardship of the Donald, look no further than putting RFK Jr., with his worm-eaten brain, in charge of health care, never mind Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in the Cabinet. Barry Goldwater is spinning counterclockwise in his grave.
Chris Queally
Scarborough
