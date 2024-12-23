For those who know, the Richard Nickerson Scholarship Concert is one of Windham’s most cherished traditions – though it’s still something of a well-kept secret. Every year, on the first Saturday in January, the Windham High School auditorium fills with music and a sense of community, making it the perfect way to start the year. The concert celebrates not only the music that has shaped so many lives, but also the legacy of Richard Nickerson, a dedicated music educator who profoundly influenced Windham High School’s music program.

For nearly three decades, the concert has brought together former Windham High School musicians in honor of Nickerson, whose passion for teaching and fostering musical talent is remembered by many.

Beyond the performances, this concert also serves as the primary fundraiser for the Richard Nickerson Scholarship Fund, which supports students pursuing higher education in any discipline as long as they continue to make choral music a part of their college experience.

On the WCS Alumni Facebook page, people often share their fond memories of the concert and the impact music has had on their lives. One alumnus reflected, “It’s so wonderful to see how much this concert has grown, both in size and in its impact on the next generation of musicians.” Another shared, “This concert was always a highlight of my high school years, and I’m so glad to see it still going strong and supporting future students.”

The Richard Nickerson Scholarship Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at Windham High School. Tickets are available at the door.

For more information or to donate to the fund, go to richardnickersonscholarship.org.

Copy the Story Link