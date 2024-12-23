Neighborhood lit luminaries for the fourth annual Luminary Night that took place on Dec. 14. The Windward Heights neighborhood off Gorham Road joined with the Leighton Farms neighborhood off Route 1, Abigail Woods neighborhood off Maple Road and Ridgeway Road neighborhood off Gorham Road to raise money for Scarborough Unified Teams.

With help from Scarborough Lowe’s, which donated sand to weigh each luminary bag down, the neighborhoods were able to raise $2,250. The money is split evenly between the high school and middle school teams.

Unified sports are team sports that bring together students with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. The goal is to promote social inclusion, foster friendships, and break down stereotypes through shared sports experiences. Students may participate on a unified team for basketball at the high school and middle school; and volleyball and bocce ball, both at the high school.

Over 100 homes participated by lining their streets with white paper bags lit with tea lights. The community came together to help. All the lights were lit by 4 p.m. and foot traffic only was encouraged for the first hour so everyone could take in the scenery. Some houses set up hot chocolate stands and fire pits to allow people to mingle and warm up along the way. Neighbors walked in groups to take in the lights and spirit of the holidays.

