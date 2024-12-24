YARMOUTH – On Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, Eleanor Trufant Davis, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 93.

Eleanor was born on Jan. 20, 1931 in Portland to Harold and Bertha (Webber) Trufant. She graduated from South Portland High School in 1949 and went on to receive her associates degree from Westbrook Junior College in 1951. After college, Eleanor worked in banking in Portland until her marriage, and later served as an assistant to the Director of Admissions at Smith College in Northampton, Mass. Eleanor then moved into the secondary school admissions field, serving as the assistant to the Director of Admissions at Middlesex School in Concord, Mass. Eleanor and her husband returned to Maine permanently in 1988, and Eleanor enjoyed volunteering in the admission’s office at North Yarmouth Academy after retiring with her husband to Yarmouth in 1996. Eleanor married John Dunning Davis (Bowdoin ’52) on Aug. 20, 1955 in South Portland, and they raised two children, Peter and Susan.

Eleanor was truly the supporting foundation for her family, from the early years of traveling in Newfoundland, Labrador and the Maritimes for her husband’s Ph.D. research to Smith College expedition summers with the family in Woods Hole, Mass., Arizona and Bermuda – Eleanor always created a home regardless of the circumstances of the locale or the provided housing. Traveling continued to be a passion for both Eleanor and John with trips to Canada, Italy, Greece, Turkey, England, Scotland, and France as well as some wonderful late winter breaks spent in Pismo Beach, Calif. with the entire family.

Eleanor would have described herself as stalwart, practical and dependable but she also had a wicked wit and an infectious silly side. She was the grandmother who played all the games, real and imaginary, with infinite patience as well as a giggle and a wink. She was the family Alex Trebek for games of Jeopardy and the most tolerant narrator for endless readings of Peter Coddles – a favorite family game. Eleanor kept her family grounded in reality with stories of picking beans and ship launchings in South Portland during World War II as well as with reminders that not all were as fortunate so charity was an expectation and a must. Eleanor was, and will always be, the foundation that gave the rest of her family the space, and wings, to fly.

Eleanor was predeceased by her parents; and her husband.

She is survived by her two children, Peter and Susan, son-in-law, Marty; and her beloved granddaughters Hannah and Molly, and their respective partners Toby and Aaron.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Contributions in Eleanor’s memory can be made to:

HART (Homeless Animal Rescue Team);

Maine Adoption Center;

and Shelter for Cats (Cumberland).

