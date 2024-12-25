State police are searching for a 41-year-old man they say strangled his pregnant partner.

Dusty O’Brien is wanted for domestic violence aggravated assault, reckless conduct and violating conditions of release, state police said Wednesday. He is out on bail for a separate domestic violence arrest, according to police.

Police say O’Brien strangled his pregnant partner on Tuesday and fled his residence before police arrived.

He is known to frequent the Porter area and other parts of Oxford County.

