Film

Dec. 26

“The African Queen” (1951): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Dec. 27

“Godzilla Minus One” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Dec. 28

“The Wild Robot” (2024): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

Jan. 2

“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Jan. 3

“Reagan” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Jan. 4

“Transformers One” (2024): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

Music

Dec. 26

The Lords: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Brian and Al: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Dec. 27

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Pete Witham and the Cosmik Zombies: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Advertisement

Dec. 27 & 28

The Rippers: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 28

Bonnie Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Dec. 29

TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Advertisement

Off The Charts: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Dec. 30

American Ride’s Last Ride: 5 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. $10-$40. 21-plus. erikschurch.com

Dec. 31

Frog and Turtle NYE: 8 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $50, $15 after 10 p.m. 21-plus. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Something Stupid’s NYE Bash: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. $75-$100. 21-plus. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

Jan. 2

Blue Steel Express Duo: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jan. 3

Denny Breau: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Sugar Box: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 4

Advertisement

Mad Honey Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

DJ Royale: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 5

Henry Lowery: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com