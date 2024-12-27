FICTION

Hardcover

1. “James,” by Percival Everett (Knopf)

2. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

3. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

4. “The Grey Wolf,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

5. “Playground,” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

6. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)

8. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)

9. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

10. ” Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux)

Paperback

1. “Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)

2. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press)

3. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

4. “The Best American Short Stories,” Eds. Lauren Groff, Heidi

Pitlor (Mariner Books)

5. “The Hunter,” by Tana French (Penguin)

6. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

7. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper

Perennial)

8. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

9. “West with Giraffes,” by Lynda Rutledge (Lake Union

Publishing)

10. “Small Mercies,” by Dennis Lehane (Harper)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Serviceberry,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

2. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

3. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens,” by Ina Garten (Crown)

4. “Revenge of the Tipping Point,” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little,

Brown, and Company)

5. “What The Chicken Knows,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

6. “What I Ate in One Year,” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

7. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Knopf)

8. “Maine: A Love Story” by Blue Butterfield (Blue Butterfield)

9. “Taylor Swift by the Book,” by Rachel Feder, Tiffany Tatreau

(Quirk Books)

10. “A Town Built by Ski Bums,” by Virginia M Wright (Down East

Books)

Paperback

1. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

2. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

3. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

4. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

5. “The 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac

(Old Farmer’s Almanac)

6. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

7. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Step

Publishing)

8. “Portland Maine Connections Across Time,” by Paul J. Ledman

(Next Step Publishing)

9. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Penguin)

10. “These Precious Days, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

