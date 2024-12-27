BUXTON – Everett L. York, 91, of Gorham House, passed away Dec. 24, 2024 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Buxton on April 15, 1933, the son of William and Martha Cousins York.

He attended Buxton schools and later served in the US Army where he was stationed in Okinawa. After his service, he worked for over 41 years for the Portland Water District.

Everett enjoyed doing yard work. He also enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and the Price is Right.

Everett was predeceased by his wife Gloria in 1998. Survivors include four daughters Pamela Gould of Sanford and husband Ernie, Donna Lehan of Standish and husband Patrick, Theresa Libby of Standish and husband Daniel, and Deborah Havu of Buxton and husband Dan, a son Steven York of Portland; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Nate Colson will officiate.

Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

Memorial contributions may be made in

his memory to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

Copy the Story Link