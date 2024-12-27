WINDHAM – Amerise “Risa” Luce passed away peacefully at her home in Windham on Dec. 20, 2024. She was born Oct. 14, 1949 in Bath, Maine, the daughter of John and Shirley Bourque.

While attending Bath schools, she met her future husband Brian W. Luce. They married in late December 1967 and moved to Windham to raise their family. They were married for 49 years until Brian passed in June of 2016.

﻿Risa was a stay at home mother and worked a number of jobs throughout the years. Her proudest moments being on the sidelines of each of her three daughters sporting events throughout their school years. She enjoyed bowling in her later years, while reminiscing of her late 80’s and early 90’s racquetball days. Risa loved spending as much time with her family, travelling abroad with Brian, baking for friends/family, playing cards, hitting the local breakfast circuit, and most recently pot luck dinners.

﻿Risa is survived by daughters Katie Lizotte and husband Steve of Pownal, Kelly Leith of Tampa, and Karen Luce and partner Ed Farrar of Windham. She is also survived by her greatest joys in life – her granddaughters Morgan, Amber, Kaya, Riley, and Kamryn; her bonus grandkids Forrest, Eddie, and Dori. Along with her sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Bob Merrill of Windham; nieces Candy Allen and husband Lee of Windham, Bobbi Gagnon and husband Mike of North Berwick and nephew Tim Merrill of Arizona; her brother, Jack Bourque and his wife Doris of Topsham; and special friends Suzanne Tenney, Lucille Brockman, Dale and Julie Sanders, as well as countless others.

﻿There will be a celebration of life for Risa in late spring of 2025. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. To share memories of Amerise “Risa” Luce or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may make a donation in Risa’s name to:

the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

