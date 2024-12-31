LISBON FALLS – Elizabeth G.White, 87, of Lisbon Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, due to a long term illness. She was born on November 26, 1937 in Bath, a daughter to Lewis and Gertrude (Tibbets) Palmer. She had three siblings, Lewis Palmer Jr., Laura Austin and Richard Palmer.

Elizabeth was married to Alvah C. White on April 20, 1962. The pair enjoyed many wonderful years of marriage until his passing on Nov. 21, 2023. She is finally with him again.

She worked at Parkview Memorial Hospital where she wore many hats, retiring in 1994.

In her free time, Elizabeth loved to travel, swim and read.

She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Alvah, her siblings Lewis Palmer Jr. and Laura Austin, as well as her daughter Sherry Gillam who passed on July 16, 1957.

Elizabeth leaves behind her children Wayne C. White, Glenda M. White (Terry Butler), Karen E. (White) LaHood (Joseph LaHood) and Victoria G. White. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Michael White, Elizabeth Sisk, Jessica Turcotte, Tristian Harvey, Timothy White, Brittney LaHood, Joshua Garland, Gabrielle Garland and Alexander Hanford.

A Graveside service will be held at a later date in the spring at Lisbon Center Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home | 40 Main Street Lisbon Falls, ME 04252 | (207) 353-4951

﻿

