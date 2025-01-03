BRUNSWICK – Melissa M. Whittaker, 40, passed away in the company of her loving family after a monumental battle with cancer on Dec. 24, 2024, at Mid-Coast Hospital, Brunswick.

Melissa was employed by MSAD 75, Topsham, as a beloved staff member at the Center where she was adored by Staff and Students.

Melissa never thought she would be married or find true love. When Melissa met Andrew at Tuttle’s in New Sharon, not only did her mom get a quality PT Cruiser, but Melissa met the love of her life and thus began the adventure of a lifetime. Melissa hiked, she kayaked, she read, and she loved with all of her soul. Her laugh and her enthusiasm for life was infectious.

With her love of snowboarding, it was fitting that Melissa and Andrew married on the peak of Sunday River in 2016.

Melissa was predeceased by her grandparents; and her Uncle Kris.

Melissa is survived by her beloved husband, Andrew M. Whittaker of West Bath; along with her stepson, Evan Whittaker of Old Town and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Whittaker of West Bath; her parents Gary Judkins of Wilton, Anne LeBlanc of Wilton; her sister, Ashley Pillsbury and husband Kyle of Jay along with their son Mason for whom he was more than just a nephew – she will forever be his “TeeTee”; countless aunts, uncles, cousins, friends; and her favorite canine companion, Stella.

Melissa is a warrior who never stopped fighting. We are so grateful for the staff of the New England Cancer Center, Topsham, that treated Melissa with compassion, kindness and love throughout this battle of unparalleled proportions.

Because Melissa lived, the world is a little brighter, we all laugh a little louder and love a little better. She will be forever missed.

Visitation will be held on Saturday Jan. 11, between 5-8 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 891 High St., Bath 04530.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

The Dean Snell

Cancer Foundation https://givebutter.com/dean-snell-cancer-foundation

