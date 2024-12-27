CAPE ELIZABETH – Stephen B. Crafts, 76, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2024, surrounded by family.

﻿He was born on July 28, 1948, in Lewiston, to Dermont and Verona Crafts. He grew up in Auburn and attended local schools, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1966. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maine, and served in the Army briefly thereafter. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he earned two master’s degrees.

﻿Steve met the love of his life, Patty Joyce in 1968. They were married in 1971, and settled in Cape Elizabeth to raise their three children, Geoffrey, Stephanie and Jonathan.

﻿Steve had a career that spanned the sales, insurance, marketing and research fields. Additionally, with an entrepreneurial spirit, he founded a local Portland business in the eighties.

﻿Steve had a curious spirit and great enthusiasm for travel. He was very fortunate to take a multi-year hiatus from employment to travel internationally with Patty. Their travels took them to many countries, where they formed enduring friendships with those they met along the way. Being the thrill-seeker that he was, Steve also took several trips overseas to jump from aircraft with the International Airborne Society. Geoffrey joined him on one memorable trip to Poland.

﻿Steve had a passion for boating and fishing, and loved summers spent in Rangeley and Damariscotta; he could be found on his boat from sunrise to sunset. Steve was also an avid reader with an enormous collection of books — his knowledge of historical events was especially impressive. Steve was equally well versed as the Crafts family historian, tracing his family’s roots back to the Domesday Book.

﻿Steve was a steadfast Lutheran, most recently a congregant of Emmaus Lutheran church in Falmouth.

﻿He is survived by his wife Patty Crafts of Cape Elizabeth; children Geoffrey (Leslie) Crafts of Deale, Md., Stephanie Crafts of Cape Elizabeth, and Jonathan (Alyssa) Crafts of Hampton, N.H.; grandchildren Griffin and Hagen Crafts of Deale, Md., and Chamberlain, Jasper, and Hannah Crafts of Hampton, N.H.

﻿The family is grateful for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Steve by the staff of Cape Memory Care and Compassus Hospice.

﻿A private graveside service will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be

made to the:

Fisher House Foundation

https://www.fisherhouse.org

