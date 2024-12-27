BRADENTON, Fla. – Betty Jane (McAllister) O’Roak, passed away on Dec. 14, 2024, at the age of 87.

Betty was born on July 7, 1937, in South Paris, Maine. After moving to southern Maine, she graduated from Portland High School. While in high school, she worked at Laneo’s restaurant where she eventually met her husband, Mervyn. Betty and Mel were married on Sept. 13, 1958, where they proceeded to have a wonderful 62 years together.

Betty was a stay-at-home mom during many years of motherhood. She loved being involved in every event she could with her children and community. As her children grew, she retired from the regular workforce to become a full-time grandmother. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and being able to help her grown kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids was a blessing. In her free time from raising generations of children, she loved to bake, enjoyed being involved with the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, giving to Toys for Tots at the Westbrook Police Department and working with the Ronald MacDonald House in Portland.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon Wallace and her husband Charles, her daughter Debbie Rogers, her son Kevin O’Roak and his wife Janice; her grandchildren Christina Valentin, Megan Wallace, Heather Piper and her husband Daniel, Erica Danylko and her husband Jordan, Amanda Lewis and her husband Jon, and Brandon O’Roak; her step-grandchildren Steven Masse and his wife Samantha, and Nichole Libby; her great-grandchildren Parker Ellis and Alyssa Ellis, her step-great-grandchildren Payton Masse and Kingslee Masse; her sister Jean Montgomery; and close friends Kim and Gary Caron. She was predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Ina McAllister, and husband Mervyn O’Roak.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Green Brier Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility for all the help and care provided to Betty. She was the glue that holds many family traditions, memories, and our family together. She will be missed more than she’ll ever realize, but we are so thankful to know she’s made it back to her beloved Mel’s arms. The world lost a light but gained the most generous angel.

To express condolences or to participate in Betty’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

﻿

Copy the Story Link