If you’ve ever felt frustrated by excessive packaging waste, you are not alone. Maine has been a leader in enacting Extended Producer Responsibility or “product stewardship” laws, which have a proven track record of saving taxpayer dollars, reducing waste and protecting our environment. Unlike traditional trash and recycling programs, which are managed and funded by municipal governments, EPR programs shift the costs of recycling or disposing of products at their end-of-life to the corporations and manufacturers who sell products in Maine. By requiring producers to take responsibility for their products, EPR creates a strong incentive to design products that are safer, more sustainable, less wasteful and easier to recycle.

Maine has one of the most comprehensive sets of EPR laws in the nation, covering a range of materials including mercury thermostats, fluorescent light bulbs, electronic waste, rechargeable batteries, cell phones, unused paint, beverage containers and – coming to you soon – packaging.

EPR for packaging

When producers have no role in managing packaging once products are sold, it separates them from the problem. For example, take all of the packaging waste coming from our groceries, shipping materials, cleaning products and more – consumers have no input on the quantity or type of material that packaging is made of, and yet consumers are the ones who are paying for its end-of-life management. Ecomaine estimates that at least 50% of the material in our recycling stream is packaging material. Currently, Maine municipalities and residents are financially responsible for the collection, transport and management of these materials. This is paid for directly by residents either through pay-as-you-throw programs, tax dollars or private collection. Maine’s new EPR for packaging law will flip the responsibility of managing packaging back onto the producers, alleviating the economic burden on residents and municipalities.

In 2021, Maine became the first state to pass legislation establishing an EPR for packaging program. The program requires packaging producers to pay annual fees based on the quantity and type of packaging they sell in Maine. These fees will go toward annual reimbursements for participating municipalities to help cover the cost of managing the packaging materials. They may also contribute to investments in waste management infrastructure and outreach and education. This shift will help Mainers maintain and expand their existing recycling programs, reduce the strain on municipal budgets, and encourage packaging producers to design packaging that is less toxic and more recyclable. The current implementation schedule anticipates that municipalities will start receiving reimbursements in late 2027.

For more information on the EPR for packaging program, please visit the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s website at maine.gov/dep/waste/recycle/epr.html.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram @soposustainability.

Susan Parmelee is the sustainability program manager for the city of South Portland.

Copy the Story Link