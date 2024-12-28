Results of the final day of the St. Dom’s Christmas Classic at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

ST. DOM’S 3, JOHN BAPST CO-OP 2, (SO): Ben Dumais scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Saints a victory over the Crusaders in the third-place game.

Dumais also scored once and added an assist in regulation.

Curtis Wheeler also scored for the Saints and Riley Daigle had an assist.

Will Bourgeois scored both goals for John Bapst. Sam Churchard and Nate Marryatt each had an assist.

St. Dom’s finished the tournament 3-0 and John Bapst went 1-0-2.

EDWARD LITTLE 6, WEST HAVEN (Conn.) 3: Jack Caron scored twice and added an assist in the Red Eddies’ win over the Blue Devils.

Andrew Clements had a goal and four assists, while Ben Poulin had a goal and three assists. Breccan Albert and Joey Samson also scored for the Red Eddies.

Thomas Porto and Brady Price had a goal and assist for West Haven. Joshua Rodrigue also scored.

Both teams finished the tournament 1-2.

LEWISTON 5, GUILFORD 0: Colten Daniels scored twice in the Blue Devils win over the Grizzlies.

Cam Plourde, Gavin Bisson, and Austin Landry had a goal in the win for Lewiston.

Matt Levasseur and Rex Turnell each had two assists in the win. Nate Metivier and Andrew Theriault had an assist.

Will Routhier made 23 saves in the shutout.

