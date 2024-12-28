Greg Smith scored midway through the third period and the Adirondack Thunder beat the Maine Mainers, 2-1, in an ECHL game on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Adirondack to a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Sean Gulka. Smith had an assist.

Maine tied it on a goal by Wyllum Deveaux 53 seconds into the second period.

Ryan Bischel stopped 18 shots for Maine, while Jeremy Brodeur had 37 saves for Adirondack.

