Noble High’s wrestling team finished a close second in its own Noble Invitational, a two-day tournament in which 47 teams participated.

Central Catholic from Lawrence, Massachusetts, won with 191.5 points. Noble, with Brady Ouellette winning the 150-pound division and a pair of runner-ups in Kaden Dustin (138) and Owen Gray (132), scored 182 points.

Bishop Hendricken (173) of Warwick, Rhode Island; Salem (170.5) from New Hampshire; and Camden Hills (153) rounded out the top five.

Massabesic rolled to a convincing win in the girls tournament, which featured 82 wrestlers across 10 weight classes. The Mustangs scored 126.5 points, and sisters Nevaeh and Sophie Grunhuvd took titles with pin wins at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively, while Aesa Brock (145) and Olivia Goodrich (165) placed second.

Mt. Blue was the girls runner-up with 80 points, led by individual champions Abigail Garland (100) and Brooklyn Webber (114).

Other boys from Maine to claim titles were Ayden Cofone of Windham/Gray-NG/Westbrook at 126, Evan Broulard of Massabesic at 132, Hudson Lufkin of Dirigo at 157, and Canton Hill of Sanford at 215.

Other Mainers who won girls titles were Sora Bukoski of Ellsworth at 107, Delaney Frost of Noble at 120, Piper Leone of Belfast at 126, Ava McGinnis of Nokomis at 152, and Zady Paige of Belfast at 165.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OXFORD HILLS 71, BRUNSWICK 25: Gabbie Tibbetts made six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points as the Vikings (5-1) beat the Dragons (5-2) in Brunswick.

Ella Pelletier added 11 points.

Meridan Lacasse had six points for Brunswick.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 41, WAYNFLETE 22: Rileigh Chase scored 14 points to lift the Mustangs (4-2) over the Flyers (1-5) in Monmouth.

Kaitlyn Frost added nine points and five rebounds.

Waynflete’s Lauren McNutt-Girouard scored 10 points.

KENNEBUNK 78, FALMOUTH 40: Cenzie Cunningham and Kendall Therrien each scored 15 points as the Rams (5-2) rolled past the Navigators (1-6) in Falmouth.

Riley Ewing added 10 points. Eleven players scored for Kennebunk, which led 19-4 after one quarter and 42-14 at halftime.

Elle Foley and Siobhan Nielsen paced Falmouth with 15 points apiece.

POLAND 56, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 47: Charlotte Grenier scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Knights (5-0) beat the Falcons (4-3) in Rumford.

Phoebe Paradis added 11 points and Ava Lemieux had 10.

Madison Dow and Alyvia Theriault each scored 12, while Maddy Brown had 10 for Mountain Valley.

MADISON 56, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 31: Ava Landry scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (3-2) past the Seagulls (1-6) in Augusta.

Megan Down scored 13 points and Tessa Ferguson had 10 for Old Orchard Beach.

MASSABESIC 35, PORTLAND 24: The Mustangs (2-3) allowed just four points in the second half as they pulled away from the Bulldogs (1-5) in Portland.

Lydia Desrochers led Massabesic with 13 points.

Portland’s Baleria Yugu scored 14 points.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 40, WELLS 35: Lily Belrose scored 14 points and Avery Bessey added 12 as the Phoenix (6-0) beat the Warriors (3-3) in Livermore Falls.

Megyn Mertens scored 12 points for Wells.

DIRIGO 48, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 47: The Cougars (5-3) got a second-chance basket to take the lead late in the game and held on for a win over the Panthers (3-3) in Yarmouth.

Aleiah Ward led Dirigo with 16 points and Sophia Nino added 12.

Ava Wilkinson (17 points), Ella Giguere (16) and Athena Gee (14) accounted for all of NYA’s scoring.

BIDDEFORD 47, FREEPORT 28: Jordyn Crump scored 12 of her 17 points during a 20-7 run in the second quarter as the Tigers (4-1) took control against the Falcons (2-5) in Freeport.

Crump also had six rebounds and six steals.

Maddie Cormier led Freeport with seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NOBLE 69, GORHAM 50: Jamier Rose scored 22 points, Bryce Guitard added 16, and the Knights (6-0) beat the Rams (1-4) in North Berwick.

Evan Ballard and Chase Dodier each had 12 points for Noble, which outscored Gorham 34-20 in the second half.

Colton Jewett and Atticus Whitten each scored 14 points for Gorham.

DIRIGO 97, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 16: Gage Lee scored 15 points and was one of 12 players to score for the Cougars (4-2) in their win over the Panthers (0-6) in Dixfield.

Nathaniel Wainwright added 14 points, while Owen Smith and Ryan Wing each had 11 for Dirigo.

WAYNFLETE 61, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 58: Jed Alsup scored 13 points and the Flyers (4-2) beat the Mustangs (4-2) in overtime in Portland.

Malcolm O’Wril had 11 points, while JJ Carlo and Lucas McChesney each added 10 for the Flyers.

Levi Laverdiere scored 35 points and Bingham Abbott had 10 for Monmouth.

