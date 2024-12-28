The Varsity Maine Holiday Hoops Showcase was in full swing a the Portland Expos on Saturday.
The Oceanside boys faced a tough and fast squad from August Martin High School in Queens, New York.
The Greely High girls battled and beat Lake Region High School.
The Lincoln Academy boys fell to Transit Tech High School, from Brooklyn, New York in a hard-fought nail biter.
Players and coaches expressed gratitude for the opportunity to step outside of their comfort zone on the court in the 35th annual Holiday Hoops tournament at the Portland Expo Center in Portland.
