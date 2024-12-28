BIDDEFORD – Steven D. Dearborn, 60, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday Dec. 21, 2024 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Steve was born in Portland on Aug. 12, 1964, a son of L. Daniel and Jo-Ann M. Armstrong Dearborn. He grew up in Saco and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1983. Steve was a member of First Parish Congregational Church.

In his younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball, being outdoors with neighborhood friends, playing pond hockey and riding his dirt bike. He cherished his annual family trips to Pequawket Lake enjoying swimming, fishing and nights by the fire.

On Aug. 7, 1987, Steve married Donna M. Collard at St Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Together they raised their children, David and Gina. As a family, they created many cherished memories. Steve was always there for his children whenever they needed a hand.

Steve started his career in the sheet metal industry after high school. For the last 18 years, Steve has been employed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a shipfitter where he made many long lasting friendships with his co-workers.

Steve loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends as well as camping and boating with his family. His favorite activities were feeding the birds in his backyard, sitting by his woodstove in his basement, hanging out in his man cave with his grandsons and doing his daily crossword puzzles. Steven took great pride in watching and teaching his grandsons in the many sports and activities they participated in. He was an avid New England Sports fan, especially the Bruins and the Red Sox. One of his best childhood memories was watching the Red Sox with his Mimi. He could often be heard yelling at the TV when he did not feel the teams were playing up to his standards. Steve was a simple man with a big heart and will be missed by many.

Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents Lawrence E. and Carolyn S. Dearborn and Alvah A. and Florence C. Armstrong; as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert R. and Lorraine E. Collard.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna Dearborn; his son, David Dearborn of Old Orchard Beach, his daughter, Gina Dearborn of Saco; and grandsons Hunter Dearborn of Old Orchard Beach and Joey Leon of Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by his parents, Dan and Jo-Ann Dearborn of Saco; two sisters, Lyn Kellis and husband Mike of Kennebunk, Jennifer Peck and husband Stephen of Huntersville, N.C., sister-in-law, Debra Collard and partner Stan of Eliot, brother-in-law, David Collard and wife Judy of Biddeford, sister-in-law, Doreen Collin and husband Gary of Saco; nephew, Corey Collard of Biddeford, nephew, Jordan Kellis of Kennebunk, niece/goddaughter, Briana Duca and husband Rory of Dayton, niece, Abigail Peck of Atlanta Ga.; great-nephew, Jameson Duca of Dayton; and goddaughter, Carolyn Graves of Charleston, S.C.; along with many cherished cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will follow at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Biddeford. A Celebration of Life will be held at Biddeford Saco Country Club, 101 Old Orchard Rd., Saco from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. In keeping with Steve’s laid-back and casual spirit, please feel free to dress casually for the service and celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve’s name to

West Brook Skating Rink

c/o Martin Grohman,

9 Lisa Lane,

Biddeford or

OOB Little League,

P.O. BOX 345,

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

