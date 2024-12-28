FALMOUTH – David W. Shorey, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 14, 2024.

David was born in Cortland, N.Y. on March 15, 1954 to Marilyn Elizabeth Dow and Maynard Wiswell Shorey. David and his family moved to Old Orchard Beach when he was a year old, and then to Milo when he was 13. David developed an interest in law enforcement at a young age and was a cadet for the Milo Police Department in high school. David graduated from Penquis High School in Milo in 1972.

David received his B.A. in Criminal Justice from the University of Maine at Portland Gorham, and during college he worked in the police departments of Chebeague Island, Old Orchard Beach, Cumberland, and Westbrook. A skilled mariner, David became Harbormaster of Freeport in 1977, also serving as shellfish warden. David then served as a police officer in Freeport from 1980 to 1986. David also held an advanced EMT license and worked his way up to Captain of the Freeport Rescue Unit. A graduate of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Waterville, he was also an associate instructor there.

Upon retiring from the police force, David spent a few years in Portland real estate before beginning a tenure of almost 20 years at L.L.Bean in their customer service and corporate sales departments. David then worked at Pioneer Telephone for over 12 years, serving as their Director of Operations for eight years.

An avid outdoorsman, David loved going upstate for annual hunting trips with his best friend, Bill Perkins. He also enjoyed spending time with family on Orr’s Island in the summers. He was a long-serving member of the Masons and also of the Lions.

He was predeceased by his parents; and survived by his wife of 32 years, Sarah (Sally) Edwards of Falmouth; his brother, Kenneth “Kenny” Shorey of Norfolk, Va., his brother, Thomas “Tom” Shorey and wife Vicky Keefe of Brownville; and niece, Chelsea Shorey of Houston, Texas; his best friends Bill and Sandra Perkins of Freeport; his sister-in-law, Helen “Honnie” Edwards and partner Valerie Ploumpis of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; and nephews Christopher “Chris” Fletcher and wife Karina L.G. Fletcher of Ocala, Fla., William “Willie” Edwards and wife CeCe Nyman of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Harold “Hal” Edwards and Vicky Gruenert of New York, N.Y.; and his sister-in-law, Meg Edwards of Falmouth; and niece, Anne “Annie” Gott of New York, N.Y.

A private interment will happen in the Spring of 2025. Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

