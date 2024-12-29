BATH – Cheryl Peaslee, 70, of Bath, passed away on Dec. 26, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family after a yearlong battle with cancer.

She was born Jan. 15, 1954 in Portland to Lloyd and Arlene Pond. Cheryl graduated from Morse High School in 1972. She married Timothy Peaslee and they both joined the U.S. Air Force.

Upon leaving the Air Force they moved back to Bath and Cheryl attended USM receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Later, she also attended New Hampshire College and earned a Master of Business Administration. Cheryl worked almost 20 years at Regional Hospital, now Mid Coast Hospital, as an RN, then Director of Patient Information Services. In 1999 she accepted a position at Medical Mutual Insurance Company of Maine and retired as the Vice President of Risk Management in December 2018.

Despite an active career Cheryl’s priority and love of her life was her family. She was always proud of her children and their accomplishments. Summer vacations involved staying at a camp on the water. In the early years they frequented a campground in Danforth, tenting, then later, used their pop-up camper. Eventually they built a camp on Upper Hot Brook Lake in Danforth where Cheryl loved to fish often from her kayak. Her grandchildren loved to go to the camp with them and have bonfires, swim, and jump off the float.

Once she retired, she loved to spend time with her high school girlfriends from the Morse High Class of ’72 going to yard sales, hiking, gathering for luncheons and having game nights. She was very grateful for their support during her illness.

She was dedicated to physical fitness and living a healthy lifestyle and was devastated by her diagnosis.

Cheryl’s retirement plan was to travel more with her favorite travel companion, her sister. Cheryl had visited more than half of the states in the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii, and wanted to travel to the other half. She really wanted to go “glamping” in Montana but became ill before she got the chance.

Over the last year Cheryl became active in a ministry “Dress A Girl Around the World” a chapter of Hope 4 Women International. Cheryl made over 1200 dresses for young girls in orphanages in Kenya. In addition, she sponsored eight women from Uganda in a business management program that would allow them to learn how to support themselves and their families.

Cheryl loved the outdoors and looked forward to nurturing her flower garden each spring. She had her own little patio oasis that overlooked her garden in the backyard. She also decorated each year with solar lights which yielded a beautiful star pattern both in the front and back of her home. Cheryl was a kind, caring woman, mother, sister, wife, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her precious son, Patrick Peaslee.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy Peaslee; her daughter, Caitlyn Peaslee and her partner Aaron Murphy of Damariscotta, her son, Barrett (Amy) Peaslee of Whitefield; grandsons Mason Peaslee of China and Brooks Peaslee of Livermore Falls; four great-grandchildren, Mason’s children, Kaden, Charlotte and Emmett and Brook’s daughter, Abalie. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Tami Miller of Nashville, Tenn.; four nephews and their families, Matthew (Diana) Fitch of Florida and their children, Lily and Payton Fitch, Riley Fitch (Matt’s daughter), Ryan (Brandi) Fitch of New Mexico and Daniel and Andrew Miller of Tennessee; in-laws Elaine (William) Walsh of Boothbay Harbor, Colleen (Chris) DiMattei of Massachusetts, Jean (Sam) Dunlap of Florida, Paula (Jim) O’Leary of Georgia, Debbie Heald of Portland, Cecelia Peaslee of Portland and Eileen Peaslee of Ohio, and their children.

Cheryl’s family wishes to thank CHANS Hospice, Dr. Jessica Bian and the staff at MaineHealth Cancer Care, Dr. Wendy Beeler, Dr. Anand Rughani, Dr. Elise Reid and the staff at the Dempsey Center.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 at St, Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheryl’s memory may be made to the

Mid Coast Youth Center,

4 Old Brunswick Rd.,

Bath, ME 04530

Copy the Story Link