FALMOUTH – Priscilla Greene, born on Dec. 19, 1927, and a long-time resident of Portland and Falmouth, passed away on her 97th birthday.
She was the widow of I. Bruce Greene.
She is survived by her children, Pam Greene (David Winsper) of Holyoke, Mass., Bill Greene (Patricia Greene) of Freeport, and Cynde Greene (Peter Fellman) of Medfield, Mass.; and five grandchildren, Nigel and Hunter Fellman Greene, Ian, Zachary, and Emmanuelle Greene.
Priscilla, a graduate of USM, was employed in social services, first as a counselor at City of Portland’s Leisure Center and later at Southern Maine Agency on Aging as a coordinator of volunteers.
She enjoyed tennis, mountain climbing, dancing, and was an intrepid traveler, who visited over 50 countries. Summers included gardening, and time at her Pocasset, Mass. cottage. Most of all, she enjoyed the company of the many friends she made throughout her life.
Priscilla was a long-time member of Woodford’s Congregational Church, where she was a deaconess, lay minister and a member of the choir.
Services of remembrance will be at Woodfords Church on Jan. 11, 2025, at 2 p.m.
Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Priscilla’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers,
please make donations to:
SMAA https://www.smaaa.org/ or:
Northern Light Hospice https://northernlighthealth.org/homecare-hospice or:
the Residents Fund at
Oceanview
20 Blueberry Lane
Falmouth, ME 04105
