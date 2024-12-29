PORTLAND – Janet E. (Dougherty) Romano, 89, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2024, at her home surrounded by family.

Born on Feb. 26, 1935, in Portland, Janet was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Devine) Dougherty.

She graduated from South Portland High School in 1953 and married Alfred W. Romano Sr. on Aug. 8, 1959. They shared 62 years together before his passing.

A devoted member of St. Pius X Church for nearly 60 years, Janet was active in the St. Pius Sodality and volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, and the Female Samaritans. She was also a member of the South Portland Historical Society.

Janet was deeply committed to her family, raising eight children with love and dedication. She cherished her annual family vacations, where she earned the nickname “Grambo.” Known for her homemade Italian bread, pizzelles, and Sunday dinners, Janet kept her family close through regular check-ins and shared news. She enjoyed hobbies such as swimming, reading, crocheting, and crossword puzzles, and had a fondness for grocery shopping.

Janet was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Alfred W. Romano Sr.; sisters Karen Dumond and Lorraine and her husband George Shuttsm and brother-in-law, Reginald Thompson.

She leaves behind her children, Al Romano, Paul and his wife Alex Romano, Joseph and wife Kelly Romano, Julie and her husband Rick Green, Kristy and son-in-law, Bob Esposito, Daniel and his wife Christine Romano, Bruce and his wife Adriana Romano, and Amalia and her husband Steve Hanlon; siblings John Jr. and his wife Vivian Dougherty, and Rita Thompson; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and many beloved extended family members and special friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

To view Janet’s memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Janet will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Janet’s memory to the

South Portland Historical Society,

55 Bug Light Park,

South Portland, ME 04106

or St. Pius X Church

