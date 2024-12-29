Keller, Leroy 86, of Scarborough, Dec. 26. Visit 3-5 p.m., Jan. 1, 2025, Service 11 a.m., Jan. 2, 2025, Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland
