BRIDGTON – Edward J. “EdCo 24/7” McBrady, 68, of Bridgton and Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2024 at his home on Long Lake, surrounded by his family after a long fought battle with cancer.

Ed, son of James A. McBrady, Sr. and Mary Jane (Kilmartin) was born in Portland and grew up in Portland and Falmouth, graduating from Falmouth High School. “EdCo” worked his entire life; from the time he could pick up a shovel he was working alongside his father and brothers in the family businesses. There wasn’t a machine he couldn’t operate; a truck he wouldn’t drive or a load he wouldn’t haul. If ever there was a question about a project, Ed probably had the answer and if not, he already had a plan. He took great pride in all of his work; however, possibly his biggest accomplishment was teaching his son, Jon, the “tricks of the trade”, the “ways of the world”, and how to get things done “the right way”.

To know Ed, was to love him and to be loved by Ed, was a privilege. He was truly larger than life and went through life sharing his enthusiasm for enjoying what brought him the most happiness; whether treating others to a feast of his favorite foods, especially seafood or ice cream; sharing stories and laughs around a giant campfire; or inviting others to enjoy his beautiful home on Long Lake that he shared with his dearest partner, Shirley and their dog, Rudy.

As hard of a worker as Ed was, there is no denying that he was equally as fond of being retired. When Ed found his spot on Long Lake he knew that he was home. He loved everything about the lake and didn’t waste any time filling it with toys. Some of his favorite times were spent out on his pontoon boat or tied up at the sandbar; cruising on his jet-ski listening to the blues; pulling the kids on the tube behind the boat; and getting anybody who was willing to try, up on water-skis.

Perhaps his favorite role in life was that of “Grandpa Ed”. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was happiest when “his kids” were with him at the lake and he made sure everyone knew that he “did it all for the kids”. The more cousins and friends that accumulated at his lake house, the more content he was! He never hesitated to tell anyone that his grandkids were his reason for continuing to fight and beat the odds time and time again.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, “Big Jim” and Mary Jane; along with his beloved sisters Theresa, Sue Keeley, and twin infant sisters Elizabeth and Ethel.

He is survived by his partner, Shirley Kelton; his son, Jonathan and his wife, Alicia; his adored grandchildren, Haylee and Spencer McBrady; his daughters Kelly and Molly; his brothers Gus (Helen), Steve (Liz), Pat (Angela), and Charlie (Sarah), his sisters “Mikie”, and Annie (Paul), his brother-in-law, Jim Keeley; and an impressive collection of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Edward’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the doctors and nurses who provided Ed with exceptional care throughout the duration of his cancer treatment; especially Dr. Matthew Dugan, Angela Reed NP, and all those at New England Cancer Specialists, as well as the entire staff at Bridgton Hospital.

Visiting hours for Ed will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough with a burial that will follow at Old Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either:

Maine Blue Collar Scholarship,

200 Narragansett St.,

Gorham, ME 04038 or

Project Grace,

P.O. Box 6846,

Scarborough, ME 04070

