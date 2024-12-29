A large number of letters to the editor and opinion pieces published in this newspaper have addressed the 2024 presidential election results. Many reflect the thoughts of us who are in the first stages of grief: shock, denial, guilt and bargaining over the election of a man who represents the worst in us and brings out the worst in others. History goes to the victors, but it will be hard to justify the actions of a felon who encourages racism, homophobia and violence.

Those who voted for Trump were able to overlook or at least minimize those traits.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Steve Heinz lives in Cumberland Foreside. He normally writes on fisheries restoration.

I may still be in denial, but I cannot believe that the majority of those who voted for Trump truly understood who or what they were voting for. Some of the folks whom I know who did get their news from Fox News and social media. It’s hard to call Fox “mainstream.” The settlement reached with Dominion Voting Systems says, I believe, all that needs to be said.

Social media is even worse, with paranoid rumors overshadowing factual reporting. Someone from upstate recently asked me if I wasn’t afraid to be living so close to Portland. Murders are up across the state and they seem so often drug-related, something that isn’t restricted to urban areas. The question about Portland seemed driven by social media posts related to that issue. These give folks plenty of ways to verify their personal truths regardless of the facts.

The Press Herald has been a great platform for sharing opinions and they have been largely anti-Trump. I question if the opinions we share make any difference. The majority of those reading this op-ed may well already agree with what it says. I suspect those who do not will never see it.

It’s hard to see a way out of the current situation where there are separate media spheres. Unless we can find a way out, this country will continue to become more divided. Some say that the country has made its choice and will have to learn through the consequences.

You hope that enough Republican legislators believe in America enough not to bow to Trump’s agenda, and our worst fears will never come to pass. Passage of the funding bill over Trump’s and Elon Musk’s objections was certainly a good sign.

Trump’s appointees were chosen for loyalty and anti-establishment views. A number of the nominees are not qualified to execute the positions that Trump has nominated them for, so you can’t expect them to be able to get all that much done. The results of political action often take years to become manifest.

The Trump tax cuts and tariffs were inflationary, but they didn’t take hold until after he left office. “Reaganomics” took decades to hollow out the middle class. With climate change, the most serious impacts of Trump’s disregard for carbon footprint would take decades to be realized.

Going forward, we need to deal with the situation locally as best we can. That includes talking to people about the issues, listening, and asking what they base their opinions on. Buckle up, 2025 could be a rough ride.

