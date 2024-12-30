The high cost of health care, delays in medical services and poor access to doctors have led many to feel that our health care system is broken. Some 43% of people with insurance — and 57% with marketplace or individual market plans — report difficulty affording care, according to analysis by the nonprofit independent Commonwealth Fund. Nearly 38% of those surveyed delay or skip needed medical care because they can’t afford it.

In a 2023 study of more than 18,000 academic physicians, approximately one third reported a moderate or greater intention to leave their post, citing burnout, lack of professional fulfillment and other factors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dr. Sarah Alvarez, MD, MPH, is the owner of Scarborough Direct Primary Care in Scarborough.

Last year, after practicing primary care medicine for almost 20 years, I, too, was feeling the strain. The expectation to see more than 20 patients a day made me feel like I was working on a factory line. Visits were rushed, and I didn’t feel like I had enough time to do my best with each patient.

Patients are frustrated with the healthcare system, too. Many who I had known for years would say, “We feel like we never see you anymore – just the provider covering for you,” because my schedule was so packed. They complained about having to go to urgent care either because there was nothing available at my clinic or because they got tired of waiting for a call back from the office.

I knew I needed a change. I decided to join the growing number of doctors who are moving into direct primary care (DPC), a practice model where patients pay their primary care physician directly in the form of a monthly membership fee. Members have unlimited scheduled appointments with their own PCP, both in person and virtually. Visits are typically between 30 and 60 minutes long and are usually scheduled the same or next day. Members can text, email or call their doctor directly. In these ways, DPC builds trust and a strong patient-physician relationship.

Seven months ago I opened my own DPC office. Since then, practicing medicine has changed dramatically for me. I have time to listen to my patients and be thoughtful about their treatment plans. If a patient has an acute issue (for example, strep throat, bladder infection or abdominal pain), I can manage it more efficiently to save them time, financial cost and any potential complications from delayed care. I also have time to coordinate patient care when different specialists are involved and manage chronic diseases in a way that meets patients where they are. Simply put, I am more available to my patients when they need me. Not only does this translate into better clinical care, but greater patient satisfaction. As for myself, I have found more meaning in my work and a renewed commitment to my profession.

Direct primary care is now more accessible than ever. In addition to patients who sign up directly with my practice, I now serve those who are covered through Taro Health, which is the newest of four options offered to individuals through CoverME.gov and through employers via small group plans. The plans are designed to give people more access to better care at a lower cost. This access to consistent preventive care reduces the risk of diseases, disabilities, and death, and lowers healthcare costs. I’m glad to finally be part of a system that prioritizes patient needs.

