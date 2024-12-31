Shea Jutkiewicz has made his resolution for 2025.

“To visit as many arcades as possible,” he said.

The 7-year-old smiled as he spoke, showing off his missing two front teeth on Tuesday morning while enjoying a craft table on the second floor of the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine.

The museum hosted a series of New Year’s celebrations throughout the day Tuesday, including ocean-themed slime making and a countdown featuring a large sea star drop. Free ice cream sandwiches were available and the museum’s lobby was packed by 10:30 a.m. Kids laughed and tripped through the halls, quickly moving between activities.

Jutkiewicz glued googly eyes and cotton balls to a paper star, surrounded by other kids working on similar crafts.

Penelope Lombardi, 7, wearing silver pants and a patterned shirt, put the finishing touches on her star at about 11 a.m.

“I hope to go on an airplane this year,” said Lombardi. She also said she hopes to see a rainbow, eat new foods and to get “cool new colorful clothes” in 2025.

Makenna Hilt carefully glued cotton balls to her star and took a moment to consider what she most hopes for in 2025.

“I have a dollhouse that my mom made and I want to fill it with all the furniture and stuff. I’m really hoping for a play area,” she said.

Hilt also said she hopes to do more writing in school. Her favorite thing to write about is her puppy, a Boston Terrier named Joy.

She hopes to lose four more teeth in 2025, as well.

“I’ve already lost four and so if I lose four more then I’ll have eight,” she said.

Her final wish for 2025?

“Fireworks in the new year and also I’m hoping that I’m not too sensitive to loud noises.”

Upstairs, Ben Webber played with his mom in a playhouse. He wore suspenders he had picked out himself and wrapped a bandage around a teddy bear’s head.

The 6-year-old said he hopes to go on vacation with his family to Water Country water park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“We went this year and there’s water slides and one with music and light and there’s a wave pool but not too tall of waves,” he explained.

He also said he hopes his family will adopt a second cat in 2025.

Lincoln and Kit Shine arrived at the museum just before 11:30 a.m. The siblings, ages 10 and 9, had big wishes for the planet in 2025.

“I’m hoping for there to be less pollution and maybe more wildlife and animals,” said Lincoln.

“Definitely more animals,” said Kit.

Lincoln said he hopes to visit a wildlife preservation and see coral reefs, while Kit said she’d like to see “very blue water.”

