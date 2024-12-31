BRUNSWICK – Michael Dennis Buchanan, born Jan. 28, 1948 at Falls City, Nebraska to Dennis W. Buchanan and Kathryn M. Mahoney Mr. Buchanan died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, at Mid Coast Hospital.

﻿He moved to Maine when he was 13-months old and attended schools in the greater Portland area, graduating from South Portland High School in 1966.

After high school Mr. Buchanan joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Germany for three-and-a-half years as an Air Traffic Controller. After an honorable discharge from military service, he briefly worked for the city of South Portland.﻿

In 1972 he joined the newly formed Federal Protective Service, serving in Portland, and Portsmouth, N.H. In 1974 he joined the U.S. Border Patrol and was stationed at Calexico, Calif. He later transferred to the criminal division of the Immigration Service at Buffalo, N.Y., where he conducted numerous fraud cases and was assigned to the anti-smuggling unit and assisted in the districts first case of importation of aliens for immoral purposes.﻿

In 1983 he transferred to Portland, retiring there in 1998 as a Senior Special Agent assigned to the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. After retirement he worked as a private investigator and as a contractor for the Government conducting background investigations of current and prospective government employees for the issuance of a National Security Clearance.﻿

He was a past President of the South Portland Lions Club and past member of the Board of Directors for the Ronald McDonald House in Portland.﻿

In leisure time he enjoyed woodcarving and in earlier years spent a great deal of time with his family cruising Casco Bay and visiting neighboring islands in the family boat. He was a Communicant, Sacristan and Eucharistic Minister at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

A daughter, Erin K. Buchanan died in 1988.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Maryanne Dziodzio Buchanan, a son Sean M. Buchanan of Brunswick; a daughter, Kelly A. Buchanan of Brunswick and a grandson Michael D. Buchanan II of Brunswick.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday Jan. 6, 2025, at St. Charles Borromeo, McKeen Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011. A committal will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org)

