FALMOUTH, Mass. – James T. Kalperis passed away Dec. 27, 2024, in Falmouth, Mass., about three weeks after his 95th birthday and shortly after celebrating his final Christmas with his family. His loving son and daughter were by his side. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Angel Kalperis and his parents Tom and Irene (Podas) Kalperis. Jim was born Dec. 3, 1929, in Westbrook, Maine, to Greek immigrants at the onset of the Great Depression. It is no coincidence that growing up in this period indelibly shaped his life. He was forever a man of and for the people, leading his life with humility while quietly and anonymously always there to help anyone in need. He remained selfless to the end, concerned only about others, dedicating his time and energies to serving his students, friends and the community. He grew up summering in his family’s home in Old Orchard Beach. It was there that he developed a great love for the beach and the ocean and became an avid swimmer. He swam every day no matter the weather or the temperature of the water. He has spent every summer in his family’s house on the beach and owned numerous businesses there. Not surprisingly, he is well known to all around the beach as Jimmy. Jim attended the University of Vermont (UVM) where he was pre-med and majored in biology. An accomplished athlete, he played on both the basketball and baseball teams at UVM. He later went on to receive master’s degrees in both psychology and education from Bridgwater State University. He met his wife, Angel Xyndaropoulos, on a trip to Greece and were married in Athens. Shortly after graduating from UVM in 1955, they moved to Falmouth, Mass., where they raised their two children. He took a position teaching biology and sciences at Lawrence High School in the fall of 1955. Given his natural acumen for athletics, he was soon offered a position as coach of the then fledgling track program. He coached track and cross-country teams starting in 1959 for 11 years and moreover, set them on a winning path and tradition. His track teams won 64 titles, including 14 State titles, at one point eight in a row and the BAA Championship in 1970. He loved his “Track Boys” and in recognition of his many contributions and accomplishments, the track at Falmouth High School is named after him. He stopped teaching full-time and for the remainder of his career, became the assistant principal in charge of student activities. He was loved by the students and staff and affectionately known at the High School simply as “Kalpy.” Throughout his life he has been recognized for his many contributions, including, among numerous others: 1957 – Chosen to represent the Science Teachers of Cape Cod at the Atoms for Peace Conference in Chicago 1979 – Inducted into the Mass State Track Coaches Hall of Fame 1991 – Selected by Mass. Secondary Schools Administrators Association as Assistant Principal of the Year 1992 – Distinguished Service Award from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association for outstanding achievements for his work in High School Sports 1994 – New High School Track named James T. Kalperis Track. He was a Mason of the Scottish Right and served over 65 years as a Master Mason. He was a lifelong New York Yankee fan. He was a proud Greek American and a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Hyannis, Mass. He also served on the Board of the American Friends of the Blind in Greece (AFBG) for over 65 years. His efforts at AFBG were recognized with a special award given by Queen Frederika of Greece. Jim is survived by his son, Thomas, his daughter, Elizabeth Chu, (Michael Chu) and grandchildren CJ Chu and Peter Chu. Calling hours will be held: Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, from 3-5 p.m., Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco, ME 04072. Funeral Service will be held: Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at 10 a.m., St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Bradley St., Saco, ME 04072.

﻿ In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in his memory to American Friends of the Blind in Greece: https://americanfriendsoftheblindingreece.salsalabs.org/AFBGWebsiteDonationFormcopy1.

