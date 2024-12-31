BOWDOIN – It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of beloved Richard Daniel Morgan who was known to all as Dick. Dick passed away at his home in Bowdoin, on Dec. 24, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 68. Dick cast an extremely wide shadow, and will be greatly missed by all near and far.

Dick grew up in Lisbon Falls on the Morgan family farm. He loved basketball and anything to do with Race Cars. As a teenager he raced his #22 car in the Charger Division at local Speedways. In his teenage years, he also worked at a local gas station where he met the Love of his life Susan Marie Hall. They were married on July 27, 1974, and soon thereafter started a family.

Immediately after Graduating from Lisbon High School he attended KVVTI in Waterville where he took a one year course on Heavy Equipment Maintenance. Dick then went on to work at Blue Rock in Sidney, where he was a “Jack of all trades”.

On Feb. 17, 1975, Dick began working as a Mechanic at THE ORIGINAL “Harry C. Crooker & Sons” in the “Original Brunswick Shop”. By September of that year, he moved to the Whitefield pit where he helped out with the crushing operation. In January of 1980 Dick started running the Topsham shop. Before long, he was also in charge of the blasting operations and the Pejepscot Quarry #172. Dick proudly worked at The Original Harry C. Crooker & Sons with The Crooker Family for over 40 years.

Family was extremely important to Dick, and no matter how busy he was, he was always there for you. Loyal friend, beloved husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. We cannot express in words how greatly he will be missed.

Dick is survived by his three children, Dale A. Morgan, Stacie A. Morgan Butterfield, and Samuel A. Morgan, and four grandchildren Isaac C. Morgan, Jacob T. Morgan, Hunter W. Morgan, and Kaeti Butterfield, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dick was predeceased by his wife Susan Marie Morgan, his Mother Lydia Mae Woods Morgan, his Father Wilfred Augustus Morgan, and his brother Roland Morgan.

The Morgan Family would like to express their Deepest Appreciation to Elite Home Care and their Amazing Caregivers that work there. They are all Family now.

Blais Flower Shop in Lewiston, will be taking care of the beautiful flowers. ﻿

Public Visting hours will be Thursday Jan. 2, and Friday Jan. 3, 2025 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick Maine.

Services will be held on Saturday January 4, 2025, at 2 p.m., at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 771 Lewiston Road, Topsham.

Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.Brackettfh.com

In lieu of Flowers donations can be made in Dicks memory to: a “Lunch with Dick” Fund at the Kopper Kettle in Topsham, or the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Topsham.

