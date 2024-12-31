SCARBOROUGH – Kenneth James McNaughton, 73, of Scarborough, passed away on Dec. 27, 2024, after a brief battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, with his loving wife and four children by his side.

Born May 13, 1951, in Rockville Centre, N.Y, Ken was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He retired in 2011 after a successful career as a Senior Sales Executive in the commercial printing industry.

Ken was known for his adventurous spirit. He earned his pilot’s license, enjoyed riding motorcycles, shark fishing, traveling, and coaching his sons’ sports. But his greatest passion was the water. His love for it began in 1989 with his first boat on Manhasset Bay, N.Y. After moving to Scarborough in 1994, he spent as much time as possible boating, fishing, and cruising Casco Bay on his boat, the K-Sea. The greatest gifts of his time on the water were the strong, lasting friendships he formed, which became some of his most cherished relationships.

Ken is survived by his wife, Cecilia; daughter Kim Broad (Doug); sons, Ken (Beth), Stephen (Katie), and Andrew (Sara); and nine grandchildren: Meredith, Jackson, Kate, Gavin, Hayden, Jack, Emma, Liam, and Olivia.

Ken’s legacy is one of adventure, generosity, and unwavering devotion to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed but will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, from 3-6 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. A funeral mass will take place Monday, January 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd, Scarborough.

For more information visit https://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, lls.org.

