Jensen Huang, along with two friends, came up with Nvidia — a tech company with the most advanced technology for artificial intelligence. The news program “60 Minutes” recently conducted an in-depth interview with Mr. Huang. His intellect and technical vision for the future is astounding, as was his lack of input on the need to impart morality into the advancement of this science. This lack of moral insight is something I see in other leading figures, such as Elon Musk.

Mr. Musk is seen by many people as a genius due to his ability to conceptualize and execute concepts across fields such as electric vehicles, space exploration and brain-computer crossing points. His intelligence is certainly made real in his companies like Tesla and SpaceX. But I also see a lack of emotional intelligence in his handling of his social platform X. Intellectual insight and emotional foresight are equally important.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR John Dow has been retired for 10 years from a career in buying and selling electronics. He lives in Windham.

I saw “2001: A Space Odyssey” at the old State Theatre when it came out in 1968. It honestly scared me, and the concept of a self-aware autonomous computer taking control, at least to a degree, still does. Now it seems inevitable that advanced quantum supercomputers, for better or worse, will take control of a great many aspects of our lives.

The coming AI computerized robotics will eliminate millions of human jobs at the same time the AI computers will also solve human problems from cancer to our energy needs. Is it really such a stretch to say that the AI quantum science-based computers, which are thousands of times faster than anything we now have, will in 10 years become self-aware, the equivalent of sentient beings?

Do we really understand evolution so well that the possibility of a self-aware computer doesn’t scare us as a potential new reality? Science fiction in writings such as Ray Bradbury’s have shown the horrors of the possibilities, just as Isaac Asimov has shown the beauty, even the salvation. But today’s inventive computer scientists seem to believe humans will always be able to control them, when we haven’t even learned yet to control ourselves. Intellectual and emotional intelligence are observably two different things. The Elon Musk personalities of the world prove it. When an android with an AI brain takes the place of Musk in the future, will he/she/it see the human race with the contempt that Musk sees many of us now?

If UFOs are really checking out our military complexes, as has been reportedly observed, these UFOs are very likely controlled by AI robots that are sending information back to their home planets many light years away. It’s hard to believe the advanced androids on planets far distant, who possibly long ago eliminated what they considered inferior living tissue life forms, are happy with the concept of emotionally out of control humans here on Earth spreading out into space with our stupid nuclear fission weapons.

Nuclear fusion energy is already close; artificial intelligence will make it happen even more quickly. But will the ego-driven, greed-driven, power-hungry fools in charge of our planet turn our solutions into weapons? I find it hard to imagine a modern-day version of Hal in “2001: A Space Odyssey” not deciding that the inferior humans are a danger not just to us, but to them.

Some questions to ponder: Are moral codes of conduct being fed into artificial intelligence at the same time scientific concepts are? Are we on the doorsteps of a computerized Buddha or a new life form that will see us as a disease?

Copy the Story Link