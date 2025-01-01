ARUNDEL – Judith Ann Kenny, 76, passed away suddenly Dec. 26, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. Although her passing was unexpected, she spent her final moments with family.

She was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Brunswick, daughter of Horace and Catherine (Barnes) Melville. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School.

Judy, as she was most often called, worked various jobs in the food industry throughout her life. One of her favorite jobs was as a waitress at the locally famous Fat Boy Drive-In.

Judy had a deep passion for knitting and was an active member of a knitting club in Biddeford, where she attended weekly meetings every Monday morning. These gatherings gave her the chance to enjoy the latest gossip and go out to lunch with her close-knit group of friends. In her free time, Judy devoted herself to creating scarves, hats, mittens, and sweaters, many of which she generously donated to those in need. She never missed the opportunity to knit something special for a newborn in the family, crafting each piece with exceptional care and skill. She also had a passion for making crafts of all kinds. Whether it was handmade ornaments, pine cone wreaths, or personalized gifts, she enjoyed sharing them with friends and family.

Judy loved her plants and outdoor garden, taking great pride in her flower boxes and islands. Another cherished activity was baking and cooking for her loved ones. Her annual Christmas cookie extravaganza was legendary, featuring at least 10 varieties of cookies baked to perfection. She looked forward to preparing special treats for every holiday and took pride in hosting Thanksgiving dinner each year. Among her most celebrated creations were her apple pies, her whoopie pies—often described as magical—and her irresistible deviled eggs.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Edward Melville; and husband, John Kenny, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Deb Buco and husband Todd of Arundel, grandchildren Morgan and Jacob Buco; son, Jim Morgan and wife Darcy Dutton of Dresden; sister, Juanita Dyer and husband Raymond of Topsham, brother, Arthur Melville and wife Joanne of Bath.

Friends and family are invited to visit 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

