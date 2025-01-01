McDonough, Patrick Michael 43, of South Portland, Dec. 22, 2024 at home. Visit 3-6 p.m., Jan. 6, Funeral 11 a.m., Jan. 7, Dolby Blais and Segee, Windham.
