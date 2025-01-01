KENNEBUNK – Maureen Summers, 88 years old and a long-time resident of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2024, following a long illness that she fought valiantly and with her characteristic determination.

Born April 23, 1936 in Pleasantville, N.Y., Maureen was the daughter of Patrick and Teresa Anderson. She attended Pleasantville High School and then went on to graduate from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, Conn. in 1957. Always valuing education, she later went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in 1977 from St. Joseph’s College in Windham, and a master’s in Business Administration in 1987 from New Hampshire College in Manchester, N.H. She worked in health care for over 50 years, both in nursing and in many other leadership and management capacities.

Following her marriage in 1958, Maureen moved to California where she worked as an Industrial Nurse at Hughes Aircraft. She then took a break from nursing for several years to look after her family, a time span that included moves to Massachusetts and Minnesota before eventually settling in Maine in 1974.

When her children were older, she returned to nursing, including as an Emergency Room nurse at H.D. Goodall Hospital in Sanford. She worked in various nursing and administrative capacities at Goodall for 23 years, including as Director of Physical, Speech, Respiratory and Occupational Health Services.

In 1998, she joined Occupational Health Resources as a consultant, where she worked for two years until they asked her to take over their consulting arm as a private enterprise. This led to the founding of Summers Healthcare Strategy, where Maureen provided consulting services to hospitals throughout the U.S. until her retirement in 2011.

Very active in the community, Maureen was always involved in many charitable activities, including positions on the Boards of the United Way of York County and Seaglass Chorale, of which she was an enthusiastic member. She enjoyed travelling after her retirement and entertaining her wide and close circle of friends. As the proud daughter of Irish immigrants, one of Maureen’s fondest memories was travelling to Ireland to perform with Seaglass. Before her illness, she always enjoyed “walking the beach” in Kennebunk, especially with her beloved dog, Chelsea.

Maureen is survived by her children, Stephanie Léouzon and her husband Eugène of Haslemere, England, Peter Summers and his wife Denise of Reno, Nev., and Tricia Summers of Westport, Conn.; as well as six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Maureen’s life will be held in Spring 2025.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Maureen’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

to whom the family is so grateful for their loving and compassionate care of Maureen in her final days, or to the

Myasthenia Gravis

Foundation of America,

290 Turnpike Road,

Suite 5-315,

Westborough, MA 01581

