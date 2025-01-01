SOUTH PORTLAND – Patrick Michael McDonough, 43, died from an unexpected medical event Dec. 22, 2024 at his residence.
He was born March 11, 1981, in Portland, the son of Cindy Burgess Blackie and Edward McDonough, also the stepson of Timothy Blackie. Patrick graduated from Windham High School, class of 1999. He graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 2005 with a bachelor’s in Communications.
Patrick had a deep love of animals. He had many dogs and cats that he loved throughout his life. Patrick was an avid sports enthusiast participating in baseball, softball, golf, disc golf and fishing on Sebago Lake. He was most recently working in the construction trade and in recent past at Spring Meadows.
In addition to his parents Patrick’s surviving family includes sisters Megan McDonough and Kelly Randall, brother-in-law, Kurt Randall; nieces Lucy and Mia Randall. He is also survived by his aunts Kandy Morgan, Wendy Roy, Staci Burgess, Carol Bragdon, Elizabeth King and their families. Patrick is also survived by many friends including Nick Greer.
Patrick was predeceased by his grandparents Virginia and Lewis Burgess, Muriel and William McDonough, Donalene and James Blackie; aunt, Linda Barter and uncle, William Bragdon.
Visiting hours will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. The funeral will be held at Dolby Blais and Segee Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.
To express condolences or to participate in Patrick’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts in his name to the
Animal Refuge League
of Greater Portland
P.O. BOX 336
Westbrook, ME 04098
or go to
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E192136&id=74
