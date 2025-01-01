Roland J. Breton

TOPSHAM – Roland J. Breton, 90, passed away on Dec. 23, 2024.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Freeport, 185 Main St., Freeport.

