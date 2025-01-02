I was sitting in a coffee shop yesterday when a couple with two young children came in to warm up. They placed their order and sat near me. Suddenly, there was a piercing shriek from the boy, who was probably 5 or 6 years old. There was nothing apparent to cause this outburst, which ended just as abruptly as it began. The mother moved in closer and spoke to him. He calmed down. Then, a few minutes later, their orders came and he began banging his head against the back of the wooden bench. The mother reached over and he stopped. Then his father came over and asked him if he could kiss him, which he did, on the top of his head. All was quiet then.

When I got up to leave, about 10 minutes later, the mother apologized to me. I am not a medical person, what do I know, other than what I saw and felt? A witness to a family doing their best. All I can do is empathize and share what I saw. But that seems so weak a response. Let’s demand the help the nation’s parents need to care for their children and meet their children’s needs.

Arthur Benedict

Peaks Island

Copy the Story Link