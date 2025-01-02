Everyone knows the library is the place to go if you’re looking for a book to read. However, librarians also collect, catalog, store, and loan any number of unusual items beyond books. For example, at the University of Copenhagen, researchers collect and study ice cores

(think giant icicles) because the frozen artifacts can reveal all sorts of historical secrets over the millennia, and inform the study of climate change. At McArthur Library, we try to keep the snow and ice out of the building and off our shelves, but we do have snowshoes and sleds you can borrow! And of course, there’s no shortage of great winter reads to keep you busy this season.

This winter, McArthur Library in Biddeford will also be a place you can be rewarded for reading. From Jan. 15 through March 15, adults and teens can join McArthur’s Winter Reading Challenge by signing up for free at the library’s Reference desk. Participants will get a Bingo board filled with a mixture of reading challenges like “read a book with snow on the cover,” “read a book published the year you were born,” and “read a classic you’ve avoided,” as well as other fun activities that will make any dreary season brighter, such as “play a board game,” “write a poem,” or our personal favorite, “attend an event at the library.” (Note: There are tons of awesome events for all ages coming up soon. Be sure to sign up for our newsletter or follow the library on social media to find out more!)

Of course, while we would love to believe that personal pride is enough motivation to complete the Winter Reading Challenge, we also are pretty adamant about the fact that everyone deserves a treat (even if you have post-it notes on your fridge telling you otherwise when you peek in for a midnight snack). That is why this challenge is rife with opportunities to take home exciting prizes along with bragging rights. Each “bingo” you complete on the board earns you a raffle entry towards a drawing for one of three grand prizes: a $100 Amazon gift card, a Yeti brand mug and tumbler set, or a bundle of McArthur Library swag. If you complete every challenge on the board, you are also guaranteed to win a free book. Plus, you can take

home a fun winter bookmark, pen, and vinyl sticker just for signing up.

If this sounds like the kind of challenge you’d like to sprinkle into your list of goals for the new year, we hope to see you at the library soon to sign up. Our librarians are ready with book recommendations, encouragement, and more information about all the “cool” things libraries do (while our building thankfully stays warm).

For more information, please contact nclark@mcarthurlibrary.org or give the library a call at (207) 284-4181. Happy reading.

Copy the Story Link